SC sets aside NCLAT’s order that junked NCLT approval for Dhanuka resolution plan for Orchid

NCLT had approved the resolution plan by Dhanuka on June 25,2019 rejecting a plea against it by Accord Life Spec which cited inadequate mandatory vote share of the committee of creditors (CoC).

The Supreme Court has set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order that nullified the Chennai bench of NCLT’s approval of a resolution plan by Gurgaon-based Dhanuka Laboratories for the debt-ridden company Orchid Pharma.

The apex court’s order, passed on an appeal filed by State Bank of India (SBI), one of the creditors to Orchid Pharma, could pave way for the implementation of the resolution plan of Dhanuka Laboratories, approved by the NCLT in June, 2019.

NCLAT in its November 13, 2019, judgement had set aside the Chennai NCLT order that approved the resolution plan by Dhanuka, on the ground that the amount offered in favour of stakeholders, including the financial creditors and the operational creditors, was much less than the liquidation value. NCLAT had also remitted back the case to NCLT for fresh consideration under the relevant laws.

A Supreme Court bench of justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat, in its February 28, 2020 order said that as a mater of law, this judgement (of NCLAT) has to be set aside in view of its recent judgement where it had categorically held that no provision in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or Regulations has been brought to the court’s notice, under which the bid of any resolution applicant has to match liquidation value arrived at in the manner provided in the relevant regulations.

“Accordingly, the appeal is allowed and the judgement of the NCLAT is set aside,” said the order.

SBI, a key member in the Committee of Creditors (CoC), had filed the appeal before the Supreme Court seeking setting aside the NCLAT order, alleging that the appellate tribunal erred in overriding the commercial wisdom of the CoC. This was the second attempt to bring in an investor to save Orchid Pharma. Previously, the NCLT had nullified a resolution plan by US-based Ingen Capital after it was approved, after the investor allegedly failed in bringing in money as per the norms. Orchid Pharma owes around Rs 3,200 crore to 24 banks.

Accord Life Spec, a failed resolution applicant had moved the NCLAT against the NCLT order that approved the resolution plan by Dhanuka Laboratories. In its appeal at the NCLAT, Accord alleged that Dhanuka’s actual resolution value proposed was Rs 570 crore as against liquidation value of Rs 1,309 crore.

NCLT had approved the resolution plan by Dhanuka on June 25,2019 rejecting a plea against it by Accord Life Spec which cited inadequate mandatory vote share of the committee of creditors (CoC). The earlier resolution plan by Ingen, which was approved by the NCLT in the first attempt and later annulled by the tribunal, was for a total of Rs 1,490 crore.

Rejecting the Dhanuka’s resolution plan, the NCLAT bench had observed that infusion of fund for maximisation of the assets of the corporate debtor (Orchid Pharma) cannot be counted for the purpose of the amount, which is being kept for distribution amongst the stakeholders, including the financial creditors and operational creditors. If it is less than the liquidation value, such plan cannot be upheld, being against the object of the I&B Code and Section 30(2) of the said code, the apex tribunal had contended.