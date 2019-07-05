SC seeks response from former Tata Trusts head on defamation plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from R Venkataramanan, former managing trustee of Tata Trusts, as to why defamation case filed against him by the Shapoorji Pallonji group should be quashed. A Bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while issuing notice to Venkataramanan, observed, “this is nothing but a corporate war”.

In its defamation complaint filed in September, the Shapoorji Pallonji group had alleged that Venkataramanan had on May 30, 2018, issued a false, frivolous and defamatory press note on the website of the Tata Trusts, where he was working as a managing trustee and director of AirAsia India, against it.

However, in March the HC, while holding that the press note by Venkataramanan was not at all defamatory, had set aside the process of summoning issued against him by the metropolitan magistrate on October 11, 2018. The HC had termed the press note as “moderate and temperate”.

“They do not invite contempt, ridicule or hatred against the persons mentioned in the press note and much less the complainant,” it stated. In the press note, Venkataramanan had allegedly said in his capacity as non-executive director of Air Asia India, he had been wrongly named as an accused by the CBI.

Challenging the HC order, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.6% stake in the Tata Group, in its appeal before the apex court alleged that Venkataramanan had made some comments in a press note that were false and defamatory to the group.

“The factum of the defamatory comments, the ex-facie baselessness of allegations made against the petitioner (who was not even the party who allegedly performed the actions that led to the complaint for defamation) were clearly set out in the complaint…. the effect of the per se defamatory statements of the respondent (Venkataramanan) was to clearly undermine the reputation of the entire group…”

Shapoorji Pallonji group senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani further said the HC had taken onto itself the role of the trial court in determining as to whether the case of defamation had been made out or not.

However, Venkataramanan had claimed before the HC that a defamation complaint can only be filed by an aggrieved person and not by a company. He had resigned from the Tata Trusts after the income tax department sent notices to the charity over his inflated salaries and threatened to end its tax-breaks.

In an FIR registered on May 28, 2018, the CBI had also named Venkataramanan and nine other top executives of the AirAsia group under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with unknown public servants to alter the rules to get early overseas flying rights. Low-cost carrier AirAsia India is a 51:49% joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian carrier AirAsia.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons have been embroiled in various litigations since 2016 when Cyrus Mistry, who is the largest shareholder in the Shapoorji Pallonji group, was replaced by the Tata Sons board of directors from the post of executive chairman and later as the director in February 2017.