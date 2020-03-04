SC seeks CBI response on providing copy of probe into disinvestment of govt share in Hindustan Zinc

By: |
Published: March 4, 2020 12:41:42 PM

The bench asked the Solicitor General to apprise the court whether it can provide a copy of its closure report to the complainant which has alleged corrupt practices in the deal.

Delhi violence, Supreme Court, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma, Delhi High Court, bjp, hate speech, latest news on delhi violenceIn 2002, the Centre had decided to divest its controlling shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBI’s response on providing a copy of its probe report closing the preliminary inquiry into the disinvestment of the government’s share in PSU Hindustan Zinc Limited in 2002.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an association of officers related to the PSU firm, that there were corrupt practises in divesting government shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited during the NDA regime.

Related News

On being told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that preliminary inquiry into the case has been closed, the bench asked him to apprise the court whether it can provide a copy of its closure report to the complainant which has alleged corrupt practices in the deal.

In 2002, the Centre had decided to divest its controlling shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited and a PIL was filed in 2013 seeking CBI probe into the deal and restraining the government from further divesting its share in the PSU firm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SC seeks CBI response on providing copy of probe into disinvestment of govt share in Hindustan Zinc
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cement makers’ profitability may remain healthy next fiscal at 20%
2Balancing The Books: Tally reports, now on web browsers
3Interview: SMEs need tech to compete in today’s era, says Alok Bansal, MD, Visionet India