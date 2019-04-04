SC ruling may mot have big impact, but may slow down resolution: Crisil

The apex court on Tuesday ruled that the RBI only has the legal authority to direct banks to refer specific cases to the insolvency process and judged that the generic framework laid out in the circular was exceeding the RBI’s authority.

The Supreme Court ruling, quashing a circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 12, 2018, on resolving bad debt would not materially impact the banks’ asset quality as a bulk of stress has already been recognised, domestic rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday.

“Going forward, we should see banks having greater flexibility in deciding which stressed assets to be resolved using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” said Crisil senior director Krishnan Sitaraman.

The RBI framework had prescribed timing for the various steps, from beginning the resolution process to triggering the insolvency process, for the stressed assets. The resolution process was to be initiated for any large exposure that is in default for even a day. If creditors could not agree on a resolution plan within 180 days, the borrower was to be referred to the insolvency process.

“The IBC is a very effective mechanism that has been upheld by courts in its entirety, and the banks’ decisions to resolve stressed accounts through IBC could be led by whether such accounts involve wilful defaults or have become stressed due to adverse business conditions and environmental factors,” Sitaraman said.

Though the SC ruling was not expected to have any significant impact on new NPA accretion levels, the pace of reduction in the stock of NPAs could slow down, the analysts at Crisil said.

Rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday said the SC order would be credit negative for the banks and it would weaken stressed loan recognition and resolution for large borrowers. It would also delay the resolution process of some existing large non-performing loans, its analysts added.

“The improvement in credit discipline in the past year and the expectation of a quick turnaround in stressed assets resolution could come under some cloud. That’s because the RBI circular prioritised speedy resolution of stressed assets. Also, fear of losing control of their companies meant promoters worked actively with lenders to avoid referral to the National Company Law

Tribunal (NCLT),” the Moody’s report said.