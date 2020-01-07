SC rejects Centre’s plea challenging refund of Rs 104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s plea challenging TDSAT’s order directing refund of around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication. A bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said, “We don’t find any merits in the appeal”.

The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.

