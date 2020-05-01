SC dismisses plea by Malvinder Singh seeking review of order holding him guilty of contempt

The apex court had on November 15 last year held former Ranbaxy promoters, brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, guilty of contempt for violating its earlier orders that directed them not to divest shares in Fortis Healthcare . (File photo)

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh seeking review of its November order that held him guilty of contempt, for violating its orders that restrained him from divesting his share in Fortis Healthcare.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said: “We do not find any error in the judgment impugned, much less an apparent error on the face of the record, so as to call for its review. The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”

The apex court had on November 15 last year held former Ranbaxy promoters, brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, guilty of contempt for violating its earlier orders that directed them not to divest shares in Fortis Healthcare. However, it had given them a chance to purge themselves of the contempt if they deposited Rs 1,170.95 crore each within eight weeks. It also said that the brothers would be heard later on the quantum of sentence.

Later in February this year, the apex court had asked the Singhs to come up with a concrete schedule as to how they would honour the arbitral award of Rs 3,500 crore granted by a Singapore tribunal against them, in favour of Japanese drug manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo.

The Singh brothers are currently in Tihar jail in the case filed by Religare Finvest (RFL) — an arm of Religare Enterprises (REL) — for allegedly causing wrongful loss worth Rs 2,397 crore. On April 7, the Delhi High Court had rejected the bail plea of Shivinder, saying that he does not fulfil the criteria to be released.

Shivinder had moved the SC for interim bail citing Covid-19 infection risk, but the apex court had directed the HC to look into the matter.

Daiichi, in its contempt plea earlier, had alleged that the execution of an arbitral award by the Singapore tribunal had been in jeopardy as the brothers had disposed of their controlling stakes in Fortis Group to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare.

The top court had also refused to lift the status quo order on IHH Healthcare’s open offer to the shareholders of Fortis Healthcare, which too was controlled by the Singh brothers.

The apex court also directed its registry to initiate another suo motu contempt proceedings against the brothers and Fortis Healthcare, for having wilfully violated its December 14 order by which it had put on hold the sale of controlling stake (31%) in FHL to Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare for Rs 4,000 crore on a contempt plea filed by Daiichi Sankyo against the former promoters.

The Supreme Court had in August 2017 refused to allow the brothers to sell their encumbered and unencumbered shares held by one of their companies in Fortis Healthcare to reduce their debt burden.