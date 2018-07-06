SC directs Unitech to submit details of encumbered assets by July 9

A total of 4,688 homebuyers are claiming a refund of Rs 1,865 crore from Unitech.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked embattled real estate firm Unitech and its subsidiaries to give details of its encumbered assets by Monday. Besides, it also asked the directors to give a list of personal properties owned by them.

It also ordered the auctioning of three Unitech properties in Agra, Varanasi and Sriperumbudur to meet refund demands of the embattled real estate firm’s homebuyers.

Unhappy with the company’s failure to raise money to pay hombuyers, a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra refused to grant parole to its managing director Sanjay Chandra, saying that it will consider it only after homebuyers get their money.

However, it refused to entertain the CBDT’s plea that the company needs to clear Rs 955-crore income tax dues, the stand opposed by Unitech.

Amicus curiae Pawanshree Agarwal informed the court that the website to conduct auction of the Unitech properties has been finalised and the auction process for the Agra property will start in the third week of July. However, the court gave him four weeks to complete the auction of Agra property and six weeks to conduct sale of other two properties.

Agarwal also said the court also needs to look at other methods to raise the money for refund purposes as the money after the sale of these three properties won’t be enough.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 16.

A total of 4,688 homebuyers are claiming a refund of Rs 1,865 crore from Unitech. They had booked their flats in various housing projects undertaken by the company.

Unitech was supposed to deposit Rs 750 crore by December to secure bail of Chandra. He is seeking interim bail from the apex court after the Delhi High Court on August 11, last year rejected his plea in a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 homebuyers of Unitech projects’ — Wild Flower Country and Anthea Project — in Gurugram.

The top court had earlier directed the jail authorities to facilitate Chandra’s meeting with his company officials and lawyers so that he could arrange money to refund the homebuyers as well as for completing the ongoing housing projects.