SC appoints to ex-judges as mediators in dispute between Lalit, Bina Modi

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed two of its former judges, Justices Vikramajit Sen and Kurian Joseph, as mediators to settle the dispute between former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and his mother, Bina Modi.

While the names of the former judges as mediators were suggested by a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, counsel appearing for both sides agreed to them.

“We request parties to use the facilities of the Hyderabad mediation centre (International Arbitration and Mediation Centre). We also direct parties to maintain confidentiality and mediators to undertake non-disclosure agreements before commencing mediation,” the court ordered.

While the SC had earlier said the family dispute should go for arbitration, Bina Modi wanted to try mediation first. While Bina Modi was represented by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel Harish Salve appeared for Lalit.

Lalit Modi, who has been staying in London for several years since the Enforcement Directorate started a probe into money laundering allegations against him, had challenged a judgment by the Delhi High Court. The HC had said it had jurisdiction to decide his mother’s plea against the arbitration proceedings initiated by him in Singapore over a property dispute with her and two siblings, Charu Bharti and Samir Modi.

The mother and two siblings are opposing the arbitral proceedings on the grounds that trust matters cannot be settled through arbitration in a foreign country as per Indian law and the dispute has to be resolved in Indian courts.