SC allows transport of validly mined iron ore if royalty paid to Goa govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed mining companies to transport validly mined iron ore from Goa mines if they have paid royalty to the state government.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde, while permitting transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state, held that the Bombay High Court was not correct in directing the miners to stop all mining operations with effect from March 16, 2018. It upheld the decision of the Goa government that permitted transportation of mineral/iron ore which was mined prior to March 15, 2018.

“Needless to state, that the transportation of the mineral would be only in respect of such minerals on which royalty is paid. The appellants/ mining leaseholders would be permitted to transport the royalty paid ore/mineral from the jetties/stockyard or pitheads on the basis of the valid transit permits issued to them by the competent authority,” the Bench said, while asking companies to complete the transportation of iron ore within six months from today.

“We do not find that there is any rationale in differentiating between the iron ore which is either at the jetties or at the stockyards or pitheads, if the same is mined prior to the date of the prohibition ie March 15, 2018. There is no doubt that the ownership of the ore is that of the party that has raised the ore. The ore which has been permitted to be transported is on condition of payment of royalty. We see no reason why the owners should not be allowed to transport their own ore,” the judges said.

If the apex court in its February 2018 judgment in Goa Foundation II had intended to prohibit the mining as well as transportation of the minerals/iron ore with effect from March 16, 2018, nothing precluded it from doing so, it said, adding that the only prohibition was for carrying out mining operations after this date and not on transportation.

The judgment came on a batch of petitions led by mining firm Chowgule and Company against the HC order.

Mining activity in Goa came to a halt in September 2012 after the Justice MB Shah Commission report on illegal mining was tabled in the Parliament. All top mining companies were indicted in the illegal mining scam and the report also pointed out to a politician-bureaucrat-mining companies nexus.

The ban was eventually lifted in 2014, but the Supreme Court had ordered cancellation of all existing mining leases and issuance of fresh leases.

The top court had also allowed an annual cap of 20 million tonnes of iron ore to be extracted in Goa.