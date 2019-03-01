SC allows Delhi police to arrest Amrapali CMD, 2 directors for non-delivery of flats

The top could had appointed a valuer to ascertain the exact value of 5,229 unsold flats including those booked by Amrapali for just Rs 1, Rs 11 and Rs 12 and asked the valuer to submit its report by the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group chairman and managing director Anil Sharma and two directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — in relation to a criminal complaint filed against them for non-delivery of around 42,000 flats to homebuyers. It court also directed attachment of personal properties of the three.

The trio, currently in the judicial custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police, will be moved to custody under the Delhi Police, which will interrogate them in a separate case of cheating lodged with its economic offence wing.

While directing seizure of personal properties of Sharma and the other directors, a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also asked forensic auditors to complete their probe on divergence of homebuyers’ money by the Amrapali Group before March 22.

“We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police,” the bench said, while posting the matter for further hearing on March 26.

During the last hearing on February 14, the apex court had given the CMD one last opportunity to return Rs 6.55 crore of homebuyers’ money, which he had transferred to his daughter, and had also sought explanation of Rs 94 crore shown in his bank account. It had also warned that he would be sent to jail for his “reluctance” in disclosing the identity of a person, who had bought company’s shares worth Rs 140 crore from the multi-national firm JP Morgan. The court had said that if any facts were suppressed by the company or its promoters it will be viewed seriously and would be considered as “aggravated contempt”.

The top could had appointed a valuer to ascertain the exact value of 5,229 unsold flats including those booked by Amrapali for just Rs 1, Rs 11 and Rs 12 and asked the valuer to submit its report by the next date of hearing.

Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete two stalled projects of Amrapali Group — Eden Park and Castle. The court appointed forensic auditor Pawan Kumar Aggarwal told the bench that he identified 5,229 unsold flats from where around Rs 6,000 crore could be raised by selling them.

While the apex court had in October ordered that the Amrapali top brass be kept at a Noida hotel under police surveillance, it had in December ordered seizure of assets of the beleaguered company, its 100-bed multi-speciality hospital, bank accounts, the building which houses its office, certain firms and a benami villa in Goa.

It had even called the Amrapali group as the “worst kind of cheater in the world” and “a perfect liar” for failing to comply with its direction.

Around 42,000 homebuyers have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, seeking possession of the flats they booked in Amrapali group’s projects.