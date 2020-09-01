AGR Judgement Day LIVE: Supreme Court verdict today on pending dues payment plan, recovery from insolvent cos

SC AGR verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and on whether insolvent telecom companies can sell spectrum and how AGR dues can be recovered from them. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the verdict. Earlier in July 20 hearing, the top court reserved its order on a 20-year timeline for staggered payment of AGR dues by telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices. In the previous hearing, the top court said it may order the cancellation of spectrum allocation if telecom companies are not ready to pay the AGR-related dues owed to the government. It also said that telcos cannot wipe out AGR-related dues by taking someone else’s property free of any liability. The bench said if spectrum license is cancelled, it needs to be surrendered to the DoT and later auctioned for higher realisation. Telecom companies have to pay AGR dues along with interest and penalty which is estimated to be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.
Out of Bharti Airtel’s nearly Rs 43,000 crore total dues, the company has paid nearly Rs 18,000 crore, Vodafone Idea has paid a total of Rs 7,854 crore to DoT towards the AGR dues, against its total AGR dues of around Rs 58,000 crore. While, total AGR dues for Tata Teleservices, as per the DoT, stands at Rs 16,789 crore. Out of which the company has Rs 4,197 crore so far.
Telecom operators’ body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) on licence fees (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) made to the Department of Telecom for the period starting April 1, 2016.
Vodafone Idea shares were trading at Rs 10.42 apiece, up 2.26 per cent on BSE. The stock quoted day's high of Rs 10.92 and low of Rs 10.29 so far.
Bharti Airtel trades over 1 per cent higher at Rs 518.55 apiece on BSE ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payment timeline.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has given time till September 4 to Vodafone Idea (VIL) to reply on its show-cause notice regarding the RedX plan. The deadline to reply was earlier August 31, but VIL had sought another three weeks’ time. While the regulator rejected a three-week extension, it agreed to give it time till September 4.
On August 24, the Supreme Court said it may order cancellation of spectrum allocation if telecom companies are not ready to pay the AGR-related dues owed to the government. It observed that the Department of Telecom (DoT) should cancel the spectrum licence if the dues are at a risk of being wiped out.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on issues including the timeline for staggered payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore by telecom companies.