SC AGR hearing LIVE: Why did telcos go insolvent? Apex court to hear arguments today; AGR dues verdict awaited

In the previous hearing, the apex court had reserved its order on the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the telcos including Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices

Supreme Court AGR dues hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court to hear the issue of telecom companies which have gone into liquidation, even as the industry waits for the verdict on the timeframe and repayment of pending AGR dues by firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. In the previous hearing, the apex court had reserved its order on the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the telcos including Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices. Initially, the hearing which was scheduled for 2 PM, has been deferred to 3 PM. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed that Reliance Communications has huge unpaid AGR dues, and the SC will examine whether the insolvency proceedings are bonafide. “Several telcos with AGR dues of over Rs 38,000 crores are currently in liquidation. Need to ensure that IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) is not being misused by telcos to escape liabilities,” Justice Arun Mishra said. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel revised their demand after the Supreme Court made it clear that the 20-year period for AGR payment is too long. Tata Teleservices sought 7-10 years for the payment of AGR dues. So far, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore out of total dues of Rs 43,000 and Vodafone Idea paid Rs 7,854 crore out of its total AGR dues of around Rs 58,000 crore. As per the DoT estimates, telecom companies owe a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, of which it has received Rs 26,896 crore so far, with balance at Rs 92,520 crore.