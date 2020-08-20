AGR Hearing LIVE: SC asks how can telcos sell spectrum? RCom says liquidation only option if no spectrum sale

SC AGR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court continues hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of telecom companies and past dues of insolvent firms for the fourth straight day today. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah will hear the matter at 2 PM. Earlier, on Wednesday, the SC questioned how spectrum can be sold by insolvent telecom operators such as Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel when it doesn’t belong to them. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Reliance Jio, told the bench that spectrum is not owned by the telcos and belongs to the government, but under the contractual arrangement, the telecom operators have the right to use it and pay the usage charges to the government. Salve also argued that if the sale of spectrum is not allowed, then Reliance Communication will go into liquidation and it won’t help anyone. While Rcom has AGR dues worth Rs 25,000 crore, Aircel’s is around Rs 12,389 crore. SC has observed that the AGR dues of insolvent companies amount to Rs 45,000 crore.
Telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) still await the verdict on the AGR payment timeline. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have demanded a 15-year payment window while Tata Teleservices sought for 7-10 years. So far, Bharti Airtel has paid nearly Rs 18,000 crore and Vodafone Idea has paid a total of Rs 7,854 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards the AGR dues.
In the previous hearing, arguing on behalf of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Rcom, senior counsel Harish Salve said that if the sale of spectrum is not allowed, then Reliance Communication will go into liquidation and it won't help anyone.
On Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra observed, “You can only sell what is in your possession. If telcos only have a right to use and don’t own the spectrum, how can they sell? Sale of the spectrum is allowed under trading guidelines. But how can spectrum be sold under IBC?”
The SBI led Committee of Creditors (CoC) for Reliance Communications (RCom) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that if spectrum sale is not allowed, then the telecom company will find itself going into liquidation and it won’t help anyone. The CoC told the top court that RCom is not seeking to run away from Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues by hiding itself behind Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) but the telecom company owes over Rs 42,000 crore to the banks.
The resolution process of insolvent telecom operators like Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel may get stuck, with the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioning how spectrum can be sold by such companies when it does not belong to them. The apex court also raised the contradiction between sale of spectrum through spectrum trading, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
