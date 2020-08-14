SC AGR hearing LIVE: How govt plans to recover money from insolvent telcos; AGR dues payment verdict awaited

DoT estimates that telecom companies owe a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, of which it has received Rs 26,896 crore so far, with balance at Rs 92,520 crore.

The Supreme Court is due today to continue hearing the case on telecom companies going under insolvency. Meanwhile, telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea wait for the verdict on staggered payment schedule of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Earlier this week, the government told the Supreme Court that the spectrum held by bankrupt telecom operators cannot be sold as part of their resolution plans. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra told solicitor general Tushar Mehta that he should come prepared on Friday with a plan for recovery of dues from the companies under insolvency. "And whether spectrum can be sold by these telecom companies? What is the government's stance? What is the government's plan to recover dues from RCom?" the bench asked.

Reliance Communications has AGR dues worth Rs 25,000 crore, Aircel’s has around Rs 12,389 crore. So far, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore out of total dues of Rs 43,000 crore; and Vodafone Idea paid Rs 7,854 crore out of its total AGR dues of around Rs 58,000 crore. DoT estimates that telecom companies owe a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore, of which it has received Rs 26,896 crore so far, with balance at Rs 92,520 crore.