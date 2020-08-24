SC AGR Hearing LIVE: Banks won’t lend money to telcos if spectrum sale not allowed, says Bharti Airtel counsel

A bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah is hearing the case

SC AGR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court continues hearing the case on non-payment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telcos under insolvency, for the sixth straight session today. Earlier, on Friday, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Reliance Jio, said to the Supreme Court that it has not received any notice from the government on any additional dues claimed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Similarly, senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Bharti Airtel informed the court that even Airtel has not received any notice from the government over any additional dues. Sibal also said that spectrum is recognised as an asset and it is the most valuable asset with telecom companies. Kapil Sibal also added that if the top court refuses to recognise the sale of spectrum, banks will stop lending funds to the telcos which will grievously hurt the telecom sector. The SC told NK Kaul, appearing for Videocon Telecom resolution professional, that as per trading guidelines, past dues need to be paid before transfer of spectrum.