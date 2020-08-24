SC AGR Hearing LIVE: Banks won’t lend money to telcos if spectrum sale not allowed, says Bharti Airtel counsel

SC AGR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court continues hearing the case on non-payment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telcos under insolvency, for the sixth straight session today. Earlier, on Friday, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Reliance Jio, said to the Supreme Court that it has not received any notice from the government on any additional dues claimed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Similarly, senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Bharti Airtel informed the court that even Airtel has not received any notice from the government over any additional dues. Sibal also said that spectrum is recognised as an asset and it is the most valuable asset with telecom companies. Kapil Sibal also added that if the top court refuses to recognise the sale of spectrum, banks will stop lending funds to the telcos which will grievously hurt the telecom sector. The SC told NK Kaul, appearing for Videocon Telecom resolution professional, that as per trading guidelines, past dues need to be paid before transfer of spectrum.
Highlights
Harish Salve read paragraphs from the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) affidavit filed on August 22.
"Security can be contractual. The law recognises security interests," said Harish Salve, appearing for Reliance Jio.
The Supreme Court said, "We are not on who will get it or not? These are contractual rights. We are not on your contract with the government", Justice Arun Mishra told Salve. Harish Salve said that these can be assigned.
Harish Salve, appearing for Reliance Jio, said if it is cancelled, the government will not get anything and even banks would get nothing.
"Where is right to use when there are arrears?" asked Justice Arun Mishra.
SC said if telcos are unwilling to pay, we will direct cancellation of spectrum allocation. "How else is DoT supposed to deal with such an issue?" SC asked
Supreme Court said that the government will have to take back spectrum forthwith or otherwise we will cancel all licenses. "How can DoT be the arbiter of how it can be sold?
"Whether the property of third party can be subjected to insolvency? That will wipe off the govt's liability," SC observes.
DoT acknowledged that the spectrum was given as security. Suppose there was a default in the loan, then this could have been sold for recovery, says Salve.
SC asked, "Can someone else property be sold? Salve says RCom doesn't own spectrum but has the right to transfer its use. If this cannot be auctioned, it will revert back to govt.
Senior advocate Harish Salve begins arguments for CoC of Reliance Communications.