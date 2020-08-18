SC AGR Hearing LIVE: R-Jio tells why it should not pay RCom’s dues; Court seeks recovery from insolvent telcos

SC AGR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court continues hearing the case on recovery of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues from insolvent telecom companies such as Reliance Communications and Aircel. A bench led by Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah will hear the case today. As the question “who pays the AGR dues of RCom,” continues, Reliance Jio earlier this week stated that it is not liable to pay Reliance Communications’ dues as it is only sharing spectrum for which payment of past dues is not required under the spectrum sharing guidelines. In an August 14 hearing, SC questioned that when Reliance Jio has been using RCom’s spectrum since January 2016 and earning revenue from it, then why shouldn’t it pay? In yesterday’s hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that spectrum is owned by the government but held by the company under insolvency, in trust, cannot be sold. “The people of the country are owners of the spectrum like all other natural resources and cannot be sold under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC). Spectrum is not defined as an asset under the IBC,” Mehta told SC.
Reliance Jio’s four-year-old telecom spectrum sharing deal with Reliance Communications (RCom) is not connected with the latter’s past statutory dues that pertain to the period prior to 2016 when Jio wasn’t even in operation, sources close to the company said. A Supreme Court bench had on Friday sought to know why Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) must not pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Reliance Communications since it has been using the latter’s spectrum since 2016.
Reliance Jio told the Supreme Court that it is not liable for RCom’s AGR dues as it is only sharing spectrum with the company for which payment of past dues is not required under the spectrum sharing guidelines. It also said that the government has never demanded any payment of past dues of Rcom from it. It remains to be seen what does the government tells the court at the next hearing. As per the spectrum trading guidelines, the DoT is empowered to charge past dues from the buyer of spectrum as well if it comes to light after spectrum has been traded. Jio has traded some portion of spectrum from Rcom and sharing some portion
The department of telecommunications (DoT) can charge Reliance Jio around Rs 13,000 crore as dues for adjusted gross revenues, if its wants, as the company had acquired 47.50 Mhz spectrum in the 800 Mhz band from Reliance Communications (RCom) through a trading pact between January-March, 2016. The spectrum was acquired across 13 circles and is currently being used by Jio to provide 4G services.
The recovery of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of the insolvent telecom operators like Reliance Communications and Aircel has got more complex as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday told the Supreme Court that the spectrum of these companies belong to the government and cannot be part of the insolvency process.
Vodafone Idea share price fell 2.23 per cent to Rs 8.78 apiece in afternoon deals on BSE as SC verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues awaited.
Bharti Airtel shares were trading with slim gains of 0.27 per cent to Rs 522.80 apiece on BSE, as compared to a 0.58 per cent rise in S&P BSE Sensex in afternoon deals.
Reliance Communications share price hit 5 per cent upper circuit again to Rs 2.62 apiece on BSE, ahead of SC hearing on AGR dues
