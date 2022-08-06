SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% on-year against expectation, India’s largest PSU bank nets only Rs 6068 crore

The State Bank of India reported a 6.7 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 6068.08 crore, against the analysts’ expectation of double digit growth in Q1. Sequentially, the company’s profits has fallen 33 per cent. The net profit missed analysts’ expectations of Rs 7,742 crore. SBI share price has risen 11% in the last one month and is now close to its 52-week high. On Friday, SBI share price ended at Rs 532 per share. Net interest income (NII), which is a bank’s main source of income, stood at Rs 31,196 crore, representing a 12.87 per cent jump year-on-year, against the Rs 27,638 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.