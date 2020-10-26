SBI Life net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 299.7 cr in Jul-Sep

Shares of SBI Life on Monday closed 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 778.75 apiece on the BSE.

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd (SBI Life) on Monday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 299.73 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

The life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 129.84 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose 45 per cent to Rs 18,458.25 crore during July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 12,745.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium income increased 22 per cent to Rs 12,857.95 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 10,111.51 crore a year ago.

Assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 1,86,360 crore as on September 30, 2020 from Rs 1,54,760 crore as on September 30, 2019.

The company has assessed the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and financials, including valuation of assets, policy liabilities and solvency for the period ended September 30, 2020, SBI Life said.

“Based on the evaluation, the company has kept additional reserve amounting to Rs 64.76 crore resulting from COVID-19 pandemic over and above the policy level liabilities. The company will continue to closely monitor any future developments relating to COVID-19 which may have any impact on its business and financial position,” it added.

