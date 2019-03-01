SBI Life has a new investor: Carlyle Group acquires 9% stake in insurer from BNP Paribas Cardiff

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 5:20 PM

SBI Managing Director (global banking & subsidiaries) Dinesh Kumar Khara said SBI Life appreciates the support given by Cardif in this journey and look forward to Carlyle's support to the company.

SBI Life Insurance, Carlyle Group, BNP Paribas Cardif, CA Emerald Investments, PNB Housing Finance, sbi CARDSBI remains the majority shareholder with 62.1 per cent stake in the company.

SBI Life Insurance Friday said global investment firm Carlyle Group has acquired nine per cent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif. At the current market price, Carlyle would have paid Rs 5,445 crore for the nine crore shares picked up from the open market. Following the transaction, Cardif’s stake in SBI Life has come down to 12.8 per cent from 22 per cent while Carlyle’s holding through CA Emerald Investments is at nine per cent. SBI remains the majority shareholder with 62.1 per cent stake in the company.

SBI Managing Director (global banking & subsidiaries) Dinesh Kumar Khara said SBI Life appreciates the support given by Cardif in this journey and look forward to Carlyle’s support to the company. The life insurance industry in India has a strong growth potential thanks to favourable demographics and an increasing focus on financial savings, said Sunil Kaul, MD of the Carlyle Asia Buyout advisory team.

Also read| Ola Electric recharges by Rs 400 crore; dials-up competition for Uber, Mahindra’s Glyd

“Separately, our company has also been informed by BNP Paribas Cardif S A (Cardif), that it has successfully sold 9,22,52,908 equity shares of our company, cumulatively representing 9.2 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of our company, as on March 1, 2019,” SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Carlyle’s equity for this investment came from CA Emerald Investments, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners V, Carlyle’s flagship USD 6.55 billion fund focused on buyout and strategic investments across a range of sectors in Asia Pacific, a joint press statement said. Carlyle has invested in the financial services industry in Asia Pacific for 20 years, deploying more than USD 4 billion of equity in more than 15 private equity investments as of December 31, 2018. In India, Carlyle’s recent investments in financial services include PNB Housing Finance and SBI Card. Shares of SBI Life were trading at Rs 605 per unit, up 4.22 per cent on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SBI Life has a new investor: Carlyle Group acquires 9% stake in insurer from BNP Paribas Cardiff
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition