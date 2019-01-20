SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar inaugurates international business unit in GIFT city

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Of the total international book of $15 billion to Indian corporates, the State Bank of India (SBI) has given loans in tune with $2 billion to Indian companies from its Gujarat International Finance-tec City (GIFT City) branch in around two years, said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

On Saturday, Kumar inaugurated the International Business Unit (IBU) of India’s largest commercial bank at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), situated in GIFT SEZ, near the state capital of Gandhinagar.

Talking to reporters, the SBI chairman said that as Indian companies look to diversify, raising their resources, SBI would get a major chunk. Already, SBI’s share is 20-25% of total lending in foreign currency to Indian companies. According to him, funding cost might be higher for GIFT by around 50 basis points.

Lending money to corporates would be easier from GIFT, as it is a single regulator, he said, adding that generally, in dollar terms, Indian companies would require to face double regulations—one in India and another in the country where they are functioning. In case of GIFT, all corporates are domestic and, from underwriting perspective, it would become easier, he added.

At GIFT IFSC, SBI purchased a 4,000-sq-ft office space to cater to Indian corporates in foreign currencies through its IBU. At present, 11 people are working here, but the bank management would triple the staff strength in the coming days.

SBI established its branch in 2016 and in two-and-a-half-years has built up a significant asset book largely consisting of foreign currency loans. The branch has been profitable from the first year itself.

“The financial services sector in India has been witnessing tremendous growth during recent times. Many developed countries have financial hubs, which have evolved over a period as International Financial Centres (IFC). These centres provide suitable regulatory regimes and create a business environment to attract talent and capital. Successful IFCs are places where business is conducted between organisations from all over the world, using latest financial technologies and products,” said the SBI chairman.