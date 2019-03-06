Savlon campaign ranked No 2 in WARC Effective 100 global index

On this occasion, Ogilvy India CEO Kunal Jeswani said Savlon’s campaign continued to win “wonderful accolades” across the world’s most respected platforms that celebrate creativity and effectiveness in marketing communications. (Source Savlon.in)

FMCG major ITC’s hygiene brand Savlon’s campaign “Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks” has been ranked No. 2 in the WARC Effective 100 global index.

The globally acclaimed “WARC Effective 100” tracks the performance of campaigns, brands and agencies in advertising effectiveness competitions around the world. The rankings are a benchmark for advertising effectiveness, allowing marketers to compare their performance with their peers.

The award-winning Savlon campaign conceptualised and implemented by Ogilvy Mumbai, in close collaboration with ITC’s Personal Care Products business division, was aimed to facilitate behavioural changes among primary school children by promoting hand hygiene.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products business of the diversified conglomerate, said, “We at ITC are indeed proud that Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks has been recognised by WARC Effective 100 as an impactful campaign. Hand hygiene is today a critical issue. We believe to induce behavioural change among children, the process of communication and education has to be fun, engaging and memorable.”

The conglomerate unveiled the “Savlon Swasth India Mission”, a programme designed to encourage behavioural changes towards washing hands amongst children through various engaging and entertaining educational initiatives in schools.

On this occasion, Ogilvy India CEO Kunal Jeswani said Savlon’s campaign continued to win “wonderful accolades” across the world’s most respected platforms that celebrate creativity and effectiveness in marketing communications.

Earlier, the campaign had bagged the coveted Cannes Grand Prix, Creative Effectiveness 2018.