Saving its turf in ongoing tariff war? Vodafone announces new unlimited plan

To save its turf in the ongoing tariff war, telecom operator Vodafone today announced an international add-on pack offering unlimited calls and data for Rs 180 per day to subscribers of Red post-paid plans starting at Rs 399 per month. “The new Vodafone Red plans provides unmatched benefits for the international travelers with unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries at a cost of just Rs 180 per day as an add on pack,” Vodafone said in a statement. The subscribers of Red post-paid plan will also get complimentary access to Amazon Prime for a year which without any offer costs Rs 999.

Post-paid plans starting Rs 999 of Vodafone will also offer complimentary access to videos on entertainment platform Netflix for few months depending on the plan cost. Customers opting for Vodafone post-paid plan priced beyond Rs 499 a month will get lifetime free complimentary mobile insurance that will cover their smartphones from any physical or liquid damages, virus and malwares and offer an extended warranty.

“Differentiated offerings like complimentary mobile insurance, lowest bill guarantee reflect Vodafone’s customer first philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of every proposition,” said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

Under the new Red plans, Vodafone claims that a new feature called ‘Bill Guarantee’ will automatically keep “the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan by billing them on the best suited plan” based on their monthly usage. According to the latest subscribers report of sector regulator Trai, Vodafone lost over 6.64 lakh mobile customers in April 2018. In the quarter ended March 2018, Reliance Jio, with gross revenue of Rs 6,217.64 crore, pipped Vodafone to occupy the second spot in revenue market share. Vodafone registered gross revenue of Rs 4,937.26 crore in the January-March quarter.