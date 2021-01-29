  • MORE MARKET STATS

Saveo gets USD 4 mn funding from Matrix Partners India, RTP Global and others

January 29, 2021

Bengaluru-headquartered Saveo Healthtech Pvt. Ltd,a B2B e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies, has secured a USD four million seed round co-led by Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, with participation from Incubate Fund and India Quotient.

The company said in a statement on Friday it plans to utilise fresh funding to penetrate deeper into existing geographies, expand to new territories along with upscaling the full-stack tech platform.

The company said in a statement on Friday it plans to utilise fresh funding to penetrate deeper into existing geographies, expand to new territories along with upscaling the full-stack tech platform.

Saveo is currently serving 2,000-plus pharmacies across Bengaluru and 3,000-plus pharmacies across Karnataka and looking to capture 1,00,000-plus pharmacies across India in the next 18 months spread across 100-plus cities in the country.

Founded in August 2019 by experienced IIT Graduates Amit Kumar, Anurag Savarnya, Shivansh Shrivastava and Vivek Jaiswal, Saveo is a B2B managed marketplace for Indian pharmacies providing a single procurement point for all possible medicines (allopathy, generics, surgical, ayurvedic, OTC, Specialty), bringing uniformity in service & margin and digitising them to run, learn and grow their business on the app, it was stated.

