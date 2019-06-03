Save Jet Airways: Employees seek Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s help

By:
Published: June 3, 2019 5:32:16 PM

The pilots approached the erstwhile Defence Minister to request for an early solution to revive the Naresh Goyal founded airline and also to save their jobs.

Jet was the largest scheduled operator in India accounting for 13.8% market share in international operations during FY18.Representative Image

The pilots of the beleaguered Jet Airways have met the newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an attempt to save the grounded airline, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. According to the same report, the pilots approached the Finance Minister in Narendra Modi government’s second term to request for an early solution to revive the Naresh Goyal-founded airline and also to save their jobs. A delegation of Jet Airways pilots also met minister Hardeep Singh Puri who has been handed the reins of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “They handed over a memorandum regarding revival of Jet Airways,” Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted. The meeting was also presided over by the Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

More than 20,000 Jet Airways employees found themselves in a fix after Jet Airways announced a temporary shutdown on 17 March 2019 after struggling to stay afloat for months. While rival airlines have absorbed some of the Jet’s crew, thousands still find themselves out of job prospects. Meanwhile, Ajay Singh’s SpiceJet announced on Sunday that the airline will hire 2,000 of the rival Jet Airline’s employees. This will include recruiting pilots and other staff. Budget carrier IndiGo is also offering jobs to Jet Airways employees. Also, the Taj Hotel in Mumbai has also posted vacancies to recruit people in customer-centric roles, TOI had reported.

It is not just the jobs that the airline’s employees are worried about. Jet Airways is yet to give about four-months salaries to its employees. Also, the airline had withdrawn its mediclaim policy, leaving the Jet staff on their own.

Meanwhile, airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have made the best of the Jet Airways grounding by expanding into the domestic market. Since April 2019, the airlines have been on an expansion spree to fill the void created by Jet Airways. The airlines are also inducting new planes to further the agenda. “We will also densify our domestic network with more narrow-body aircraft,” Vistara spokesperson told Financial Express Online on the sidelines of the airline’s expansion plans.

