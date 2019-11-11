Saugata Gupta, Vipin Sondhi join Ashok Leyland board of directors

Ashok Leyland had in August this year announced that Sondhi will join the group’s leadership team where apart from other responsibilities, he would focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group’s global automotive portfolio.

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta and outgoing JCB India MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi have been appointed as directors to its board. The board of directors of the company, at a meeting held last week, decided to induct Saugata Gupta as Independent Director and Vipin Sondhi as Director, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. Commenting on the development, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, “The induction of both Saugata and Vipin into the board of directors at Ashok Leyland will add significant strategic depth to the company given their rich and unique experience across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and automotive sectors in lndia and international markets.”

Gupta is credited with transforming Marico into a high performing business, responsible for driving growth and operations both in India and across international markets, with a commitment to sustainable development, the statement said. Sondhi, who is he currently JCB’s MD and CEO – India, South East Asia and Pacific and a member of their Global Executive Leadership Team, will formally join the Hinduja Group later this month.

Ashok Leyland had in August this year announced that Sondhi will join the group’s leadership team where apart from other responsibilities, he would focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group’s global automotive portfolio. “He is now joining the board of directors at Ashok Leyland,” the company said. Sondhi played a key role in transforming JCB’s lndia portfolio to leadership position by bringing in global standards of design, quality and manufacturing, the statement said.