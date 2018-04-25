Saudi privatisation programme targets $10 billion non-oil revenues by 2020

The initiative targets 14 public-private partnership investments worth 24 billion to 28 billion riyals. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia aims to generate 35 billion to 40 billion riyals ($9 billion to $11 billion) in non-oil revenues from its privatisation programme by 2020 and create up to 12,000 jobs, according to a document published by the official Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday.

The initiative targets 14 public-private partnership investments worth 24 billion to 28 billion riyals. It includes the corporatisation of Saudi ports and the privatisation of the production sector at the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) and the Ras Al Khair desalination and power plant, the document showed.

The government has said it plans to raise about $200 billion through privatisation in coming years as part of “Vision 2030” reforms that aim to transform the economy of the world’s top oil exporter. It separately wants to raise another $100 billion through the sale of a five percent stake in Saudi Aramco <IPO-ARMO.SE>.

The new implementation document released on Tuesday charts the way forward for the period ending in 2020, during which the government plans to privatise the national football league, flour mills at the General Silos and Flour Mills Organisation and part of SWCC.

It will also work on corporatising ports, privatising some services in the transportation sector, and transforming King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre into a non-profit organisation.

Most of these processes will be limited to corporatisation and preparatory procedures, with full privatisation not expected before 2020, according to the document.

The government also plans to introduce a new indicator to evaluate the privatisation process in each target sector based on the number of bids submitted by the private sector and their value compared with the original financial value.