Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to be in awe of IndiaStack – the digital infrastructure which enabled NPCI’s payments including UPI, and other government services delivery such as Direct Benefit Transfers. “Phenomenon to see the IndiaStack… There’s nothing like that seen anywhere in the world,” Satya Nadella said at an event today during his four-day visit to India. The country’s work in digital public goods is inspiring and astonishing, he said. “It’s inspiring to see the deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation.

While talking extensively about the advantages of cloud, he applauded India’s “significant momentum” whether it is conglomerates or startups when it comes to cloud. He applauded Indian conglomerates such as Indigo, Godrej Industries, Tata Digital, Flipkart, among others, for their focus on cloud technology. “My only tip is don’t bet against the cloud,” said Nadella.Nadella also called technology a deflationary force in an inflationary world. “When you move to the cloud, you use less energy, that’s deflation. You use it more efficiently, that’s deflationary,” he maintained. “Develop soft skills, re-energise your teams by upskilling them,” he told India’s technology firms.

Furthermore, Satya Nadella said that the next two years are “probably going to be the most challenging for the tech sector” with large parts of the world facing a real recession, even as he maintained that the sector will experience a massive growth cycle after these two years. Tech layoffs in India have impacted over 1.5 lakh people in 2022 alone and according to reports, this would carry on till early 2023. With the number of job cuts exceeding the Great Recession 2008 numbers, the layoffs are expected to increase, said media reports. According to the latest reports from layoffs.fyi, a total of 986 tech companies have laid off around 1,52,468 employees since November.

Earlier, Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He later tweeted, “Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world.” Nadella’s visit to India includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.