Satish Pai appointed global aluminium body’s chairman

Hindalco Industries MD Satish Pai has been appointed the new chairman of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI), the body representing the global primary aluminium industry. Earlier serving as vice-chairman, he succeeds Ben Kahrs, chief innovation officer, Alcoa Corporation.

Commenting on his appointment, Pai said, “I’m excited to work even closer with my industry colleagues and to test the limits of what we can achieve together. Aluminium is clearly the material of choice of the 21st century and being endlessly recyclable, an integral part of the circular economy. I believe this positioning needs to be amplified, so that as a sector, we are able to contribute to the world’s climate action goals. ESG and the sustainability agenda will be key to our future growth path. I’m looking forward to working through the IAI forum to engage with colleagues to take the aluminium story to a new peak.”

An engineer by education and profession, Pai earlier worked with Schlumberger, based out of Paris, where he was responsible for Schlumberger’s operations globally.

Outgoing chairman Ben Kahrs said, “I am delighted at Satish’s appointment. His substantial global experience will help drive sectoral value.”

IAI members are engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina, aluminium, the recycling of aluminium, or the fabrication of aluminium in all major producing regions. The IAI’s purpose is to promote the sustainable development of the aluminium industry and to increase demand for aluminium products, by raising awareness of their unique and valuable properties.