Satellite players suggest govt to adopt international best practices for spectrum allocation

Satellite industry body SIA-India on Friday said that it has suggested the Department of Telecom (Dot) to adopt international best practices for spectrum allocation.

SatCom Industry Association of India has made a submission in response to the DoT’s decision to bring out a new legal framework for the telecom sector.

“The DoT has done a great job of trying to bring in amendments to keep pace with the technological developments and business trends. However, at some point, the amendments become too unwieldy and there could not be a better time to consider a new legal framework in the telecom sector,” SIA-India President and Ananth Technologies chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement.

SIA-India has submitted six points for consideration of the DoT that includes “Spectrum allocation must be based on International best practices”; encouraging all digital communication technologies without a preference for limited technologies; connectivity to the remotest corner of the country at affordable prices, for personal, enterprise and government use; flexibility and agility of regulatory framework to adapt to changing technology and services trend etc.

“Hauling up the regulatory framework that is based on acts more than 100 years old to a newer version that relates to the latest technology, business and governance trends will, however, need a much more serious effort than the time allocated,” SIA-India director general Anil Prakash said.

The DoT floated a consultation paper in July on the revamping of telecom rules mainly to keep pace with the change in technology like 5G, simplify laws and promote investments.

The new rules will not be applicable with retrospective effect to cause any adverse impact on the relevant entity, according to the consultation paper.

The last date for comments on the consultation paper was September 1.