SAP India’s Code Unnati and Project Nanhi Kali join hands to empower the girl child

The literacy level continues to remain around 46% in the rural areas and girls continue to lack access to quality education.

FE Bureau

SAP India’s Code Unnati has joined hands with Project Nanhi Kali to provide quality education and digital access to over 11,000 underprivileged girl children by 2020. “The government has launched various schemes for the empowerment of girl child such as ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, CBSE Udaan Scheme, etc. It is our vision to provide equal opportunities to the girl child for their development and growth,” said Harsh Vardhan, minister of health and family welfare.

While women account for nearly half of India’s population, only 25% of the workforce is female. The literacy level continues to remain around 46% in the rural areas and girls continue to lack access to quality education. To prepare for the wave of digital transformation sweeping the country, building digital skills is essential and Project Nanhi Kali provides secondary school girls in the programme with access to digital tablets pre-loaded with educational content.

Code Unnati, SAP’s flagship initiative, equips youth and children with quality STEM education and digital literacy. The focus of the training module is to impart digital literacy and foster the female workforce. Code Unnati will work with Project Nanhi Kali to further enhance the digital learning platform. Further, the collaboration aims to create girl-friendly ecosystems, provide access to quality education and sensitise communities toward the importance of girl child education.

Community & parent sensitisation

The programmes will provide support across the nation including states such as Maharashtra (Mumbai), Gujarat (Bharuch), West Bengal (Darjeeling) and further expand training to 5,000 girls in high need areas of Karnataka; and 1,000+ girls in Shravasti and Varanasi regions in Uttar Pradesh, thereby educating 11,275 girls by 2020.

“From 2017, through Code Unnati, SAP has trained over a million children across 14 states on our digital curriculum. Our collaboration with Nanhi Kali will help girl students to be digitally ready and empower them to bring about a positive change in the economy. Leveraging on Code Unnati and Nanhi Kali we will improve the quality of education for the girl children and prepare them for the digital shift in the society,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and managing director, SAP Labs India.