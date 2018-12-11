Santro eats into Maruti’s mini car market share

The new Santro, which is available at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom), puts out 67hp and 99Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and also gets optional AMT.

By Pritish Raj

Maruti Suzuki’s market share in the mini segment, which was around 69.24% in October, fell to 67.49% in November, primarily hit by Hyundai’s relaunch of Santro, which boosted the Korean firm’s market share to 20.30% against 18% in October.

The total number of vehicles sold in this segment by Maruti Suzuki, which comprises Alto, WagonR and A-Star, fell to 29,954 units in November, down 8.77% compared with 32,835 units in October. On the other hand, Hyundai India sold 9,010 units last month against 8,540 units in October, up 5.50%.

Compared with the period before Santro’s launch on October 23, Hyundai’s market share went up from 11.58% in September (5,309 units) to 20.30% in November (9,010 units).

The mini segment, as categorised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), is defined as the ones with seating capacity up to five, length under 3,600 mm and engine displacement normally up to 1 litre.

The most hit in the segment is Maruti’s Alto, with sales falling from 22,180 units in October to 18,643 units in November.

“The middle-class had a strong association with the brand Santro when it was launched. Having been revived, it’s no surprise that customers will be attracted. But it is to be seen if the demand for Santro continues to remain the same,” an analyst told FE.

While the volumes in the mini segment have dipped 6.41% year-on-year in November, Hyundai India’s share has been growing after the launch of Santro.

The new Santro, which is available at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom), puts out 67hp and 99Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and also gets optional AMT. The vehicle was first rolled out from Hyundai’s Chennai plant in September 1998 and the brand was the mainstay of the company in the Indian car market, selling over 18.6 lakh units.