Santro design will influence other, global Hyundai cars: Sy Lee, President & Head of Hyundai Styling

On Thursday, at simultaneous world premieres in Amsterdam, Shanghai and Sao Paulo, Volkswagen unveiled the T-Cross, the company’s first small car SUV. This completely new model will soon go on sale in select markets of the three continents, and the company said it “sets new standards for its class in many respects.”

The T-Cross is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, which allows the driven front axle to be located very far forward. With a total vehicle length of 4.11 metres, the 2.56-metre wheelbase is comparatively generous, allowing a spacious interior with enough room for five people. VW added that the cabin is versatile; for example, the sliding rear seat can be adjusted by 14-cm, allowing more legroom or more luggage space.

The T-Cross has a choice of four turbocharged engines: three petrol engines and one diesel. The two 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol engines with generate 70kW/95PS or 85kW/115PS of power. The top model will be the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder engine (110kW/150PS). Completing the range is the 1.6-litre TDI four-cylinder engine (70kW/95PS). All engines, VW added, comply with the latest Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

The T-Cross is shorter and, therefore, better suited to city conditions than the T-Roc small subcompact SUV; it’s even more compact than the Tiguan. While equipment will depend on the market it is being launched in, VW said that standard equipment includes numerous driver assistance systems that were previously reserved for higher vehicle classes. “Already included as standard equipment are the ‘front assist area monitoring system’ with ‘pedestrian monitoring’ and ‘city emergency braking system’, ‘lane assist’, ‘hill start assist’, ‘blind spot detection’, etc.

In 2016, VW started its global SUV offensive, with the Tiguan (also available in India), followed by the more compact T-Roc and then the Atlas (designed for the US market). In China, the new Touareg is celebrating its world premiere, and it will be followed by two future SUVs for the world’s biggest car market. And then, in 2020, the company will launch its first electric SUV whose prototype is called ID. CROZZ. Earlier, in September 2015, VW was involved in the world’s biggest car emissions scandal (also called Dieselgate), and was fined billions of dollars by the authorities in both the US and Europe.