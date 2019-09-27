Sansui to set up manufacturing unit in Gurgaon

Sansui also announced the launch of a new range of consumer durable and electronic products in a strategic partnership with Jaina Group.

Japanese retailer Sansui on Thursday announced setting up of a manufacturing unit for television, washing machines, refrigerators and air-conditioners in Gurgaon by June 2020. The facility will be spread over 30 acre.

While the investment for manufacturing will be made by the Jaina Group of New Delhi, Sansui will bring in technological expertise, said Abhishek Garg, executive director at Jaina Group, and brand head of Sansui India.

Sansui also announced the launch of a new range of consumer durable and electronic products in a strategic partnership with Jaina Group. The group, which has entered into a 24-year licensing agreement with Sansui, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years, eyeing revenues of Rs 3,500 crore for the Japanese firm in India by FY22.

The group will make Sansui products available through more than 6,000 retail partners and an after-sales service network of over 400 service centres, the company said.

“India is a key growth market for Sansui and our partnership with the reputed Jaina Group reiterates our intention to market our products across the country,” said Lim Jew Tim, global licensing head at Sansui.

The firm, which is eyeing a double-digit market share by FY22, has priced its smart TVs in the range of Rs 12,490 to Rs 60,490. Washing machines have been priced at Rs 8,790 to Rs 24,990.