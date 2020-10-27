  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sanofi India Sept-quarter net profit at Rs 133 cr

By: |
October 27, 2020 6:08 PM

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 132.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 686.6 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 132.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 686.6 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 779.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Related News

“The financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not comparable with that of corresponding quarter in 2019 and previous quarters of 2020 due to completion of slump sale transaction on May 29, 2020, which resulted in transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and few products to Zentiva Pvt Ltd,” the company said.
Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 8,394.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent from its previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sanofi India Sept-quarter net profit at Rs 133 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FreshToHome raises USD 121 mn funding led by ICD
2ADNOC seeks Indian partners for $45 bn petrochem expansion plans
3Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter