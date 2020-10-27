Sanofi India Sept-quarter net profit at Rs 133 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 686.6 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 132.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 686.6 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 779.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

“The financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not comparable with that of corresponding quarter in 2019 and previous quarters of 2020 due to completion of slump sale transaction on May 29, 2020, which resulted in transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and few products to Zentiva Pvt Ltd,” the company said.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 8,394.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent from its previous close.