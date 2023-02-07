Samunnati partners with German network to promote sustainable farming

Agri-fintech startup Samunnati Agro Solutions Private Limited has partnered with Germany-based GLOBALG.A.P., which is involved in setting global standards for agricultural produce particularly, on food safety and quality.

Samunnati and GLOBALG.A.P. together aim to collaborate in developing standards for crops such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds that are important for the nation.

The GLOBALG.A.P. protocols are used as benchmarks for enabling international trade in agricultural commodities and are widely used by many of the biggest companies involved in cross-border trading of agricultural produce.

By joining the GLOBALG.A.P network as an associate community member, Samunnati is keen to support development of standards for major staples such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds.

Anil Kumar S G, Founder & CEO, Samunnati, said, “By adopting GLOBALG.A.P. protocols, our homegrown food can comply with the global standards and will be able to access newer global markets. These protocols also help in enhancing productivity and improved resource use efficiency contributing towards sustainability.”

Founded in 2014, Chennai-based ﻿Samunnati﻿ works towards improving market linkages for India’s smallholder farmers, making credit more accessible at every step of the agri-value chain.