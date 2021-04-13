Samunnati acquires agri supply chain platform Kamatan

Kamatan Farms is a logistics and supply chain company building inclusive and sustainable agri value chains.

Chennai-headquartered agri-fintech start-up Samunnati on Monday announced the acquisition of Kamatan Farm Tech, a farmer-centric agri supply chain platform, for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, Samunnati and the Delhi-based start-up Kamatan hope to enhance their combined market linkage outreach to farmer producer organisations (FPOs), small traders, farmer aggregators, and agri SMEs — helping them connect to corporate buyers and drive higher farmer income.

Anilkumar SG, founder and CEO, Samunnati said, “We are impressed with the rapid growth momentum Kamatan Farms has witnessed. They have built efficient supply chains for all farm produce, leveraging technology to reduce wastage and inefficiencies, while linking producers and bulk buyers in a seamless, transparent, and value-driven relationship. This has a strong correlation with Samunnati’s work with FPOs on the supply side and agri enterprises on the demand side across 20 states in India. We look forward to bringing the benefits of our joint synergies to FPOs and agri enterprises across the nation.”

Kamatan Farms is a logistics and supply chain company building inclusive and sustainable agri value chains. Kamatan sources farm produce directly from farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and customises the supply model for each buyer to ensure the utmost efficiency of the supply chain. The company has assisted farmers in implementing best practices in producing, harvesting, packaging and transporting produce, ensuring that the value they get for their produce is significantly higher than what traditional supply chains offer.

“The agri sector in India is poised at an inflexion point with enormous potential for the emergence and growth of inclusive value chains, owing to the push for self-sufficiency. We are excited about Kamatan’s integration with Samunnati, as we both share a vision to make agri value chains more inclusive, transparent and efficient. We are confident that our combined efforts will result in a bigger bouquet of services reaching a larger number of FPOs and agri enterprises and together we will create new milestones of growth in serving the needs of the agri community,’” said Pravesh Sharma, a former IAS officer and co-founder and CEO, Kamatan Farm Tech.