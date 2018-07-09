Samsung’s Noida plant a big push for Modi’s ‘Make in India’: All about world’s largest mobile phone factory

Said to be built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the Samsung’s Noida plant will produce phones ranging from low-end smartphones to its flagship Samsung Galaxy S9. (Source: Reuters)

As Samsung opens the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing factory in Noida on Monday, the government’s ‘Make in India’ program is set to get a big boost. Said to be built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the Samsung’s Noida plant will produce phones ranging from low-end smartphones to its flagship Samsung Galaxy S9, and will create 15,000 local jobs, providing a push to government’s job creation efforts. The electronics major’s latest factory in the country will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at 5:30 pm today.

With the launch of this latest manufacturing facility, Samsung aims to increase its manufacturing of mobile phone production in India to nearly 120 million per year as against the 67 million mobiles currently, which are being made in India. The company currently has over 10 percent of its overall production in India and aims to take it to 50 percent over the next three years.

Very big step forward! @PMOIndia @narendramodi Mission @makeinindia takes big leap forward.@Samsung will start biggest manufacture,globally of @SamsungMobile in India.Many more to follow.We r commited,create jobs,increase manufacturing,get more investments,new opportunities — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 9, 2018

Samsung will open its new mobile phone factory in a 35-acre facility in Sector 81, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This is an addition to the current manufacturing facility in Noida. The company’s first plant was established in India in the year 1997 for manufacturing television sets in India. The present mobile phone manufacturing plant was introduced back in 2005. However, it only started manufacturing phones in 2007.

The expansion of current facility will also enable Samsung to double its production capacity of consumer electronics such as refrigerators and flat panel televisions, other than mobile phones.

“This will help Samsung bring some local features to the devices powered by R&D here. Apart from this, the company can also bring in export opportunity for Samsung to SAARC and other regions,” IANS reported citing Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

How Samsung fares in India so far?

Samsung has two manufacturing plants in India. There’s the one in Sector 81 in Noida, while the second is in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Samsung’s Noida plant also has a Research and Development Centre, and there’s is a design centre as well. In total over 70,000 people are employed by the plant in Noida. Samsung overall has five R&D centres in India. There are two in Bengaluru, one in Pune, one in Delhi and one in Noida. Many of the software products designed for Samsung’s smartphones in India are developed by these R&D teams.

