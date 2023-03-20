scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research and development in India

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company’s investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

Written by PTI
Updated:
samsung
Samsung has its second biggest manufacturing facility globally in Noida. (Photo source: Reuters)

Korean electronics major Samsung will invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its second largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company’s global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company’s investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

Also Read

“We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production,” Roh said.

Also Read
Also Read

Samsung has its second biggest manufacturing facility globally in Noida. The company this year started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India. “We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area,” Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

More Stories on
industry news
Samsung

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 14:51 IST

Stock Market