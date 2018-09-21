Samsung India bets big on system air-conditioner business

Samsung has been registering a fast-paced growth in the system AC business with major contribution from residential (10 per cent), commercial (10%) and educational institutions (15%), he said. (Reuters)

Electronics major Samsung India is expecting further growth in the system AC HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) business over the next two-three years, director (system AC) of the company Vipin Agrawal said here Friday. The company has several products under the portfolio, including air-conditioners equipped with wind-free technology, largest capacity VRF (variable refrigerant flow) outdoor unit with 30HP, 14HP side-discharge VRF outdoor unit and slim 1-way cassette.

“The market size for these products is about USD 200 million. We are the fastest growing brands in the industry,” Agrawal told reporters. To a query, he said, “The company is growing three to four times more than the industry. The industry is growing at about 10-15 per cent”. Samsung has been registering a fast-paced growth in the system AC business with major contribution from residential (10 per cent), commercial (10%) and educational institutions (15%), he said.