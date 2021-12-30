Samsung India announces major organisational changes, rejigs top management team

Samsung India has announced key organisational changes, has added three new teams, and shuffled its top leadership teams, with an aim to generate more synergies amongst its various businesses.

Samsung India has announced major organisational changes in the country to generate more synergies among its various businesses. The company has rejigged its leadership team and added three teams to improve organizational efficiency, customer experience and to expand its footprint, the company said in a statement.

The South Korea-based consumer electronics company appointed CH Choi as the new division leader for the Consumer Electronics business, and Jinsock Lee will be the division leader for the Network business and would be based in Mumbai. Jongbum Park will continue to be the Division Leader for the Mobile business, the statement added.

Mohandeep Singh will be the new Head of Sales, Marketing and Operations for the consumer electronics business, while Raju Pullan will be the new Head, Sales and Retail for the Mobile business.

The statement further said, “Aditya Babbar will lead Product Marketing for the Mobile business. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, will be pursuing a different professional path and in that, he will continue to be engaged with Samsung India.” According to sources, Warsi is poised to take up an advisory role in the company

This shuffle in the leadership team will help “the company’s various businesses and deliver an enriching and meaningful experience for consumers, as it further expands its footprint in India and takes new strides in innovations driven by future technologies”.

Dipesh Shah, who is the managing director of Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, will additionally head a newly-created India Customer Experience (ICX) and Business Strategy team, aimed at creating multiple device experience for the Indian consumers.

The company’s new Direct-To-Customer team will be headed by Sumit Walia, who will also lead the Corporate Marketing team. A new Enterprise Business team will be headed by Akash Saxenaa.

“These changes will help Samsung to continue to serve our consumers and partners in India as we have done in the past 25 years and achieve our vision of Powering Digital India,” the company statement said.

Samsung reported a revenue of Rs 75,886.3 crore in 2020-21.