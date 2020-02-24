Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: High-end device folds into a stylish factor

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

Late last year, Samsung was the first off the block when it introduced its Galaxy Fold phone that stood out for its stunning fold-display. Essentially a productivity device with two displays—a front 4.6-inch display and the laid-out 7.3-inch screen. Samsung’s new innovation is the Galaxy Z Flip, a new, statement-making foldable smartphone, a design marvel to the hilt and ideal for those who like to flaunt

their devices. Priced at Rs 1,09,999, Galaxy Z Flip comes in three eye catching colours—Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

“Galaxy Z Flip is designed for those who seek to combine cutting-edge technology with innovative design,” says Aditya Babbar, director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “With a first-of-its-kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, it gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before.”

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks. It folds into the size of a wallet, so you can fit it in your pocket or clutch bag.

Company officials inform that Galaxy Z Flip’s hideaway hinge is an engineering marvel which is designed to ensure that every flip and fold is smooth and stable. When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands free selfies and vlogging. With the all new Google Duo integration, video chatting has never been easier.

When Galaxy Z Flip is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control them from the bottom half. Pre-booking for Galaxy Z Flip has commenced and the device becomes available from this week onwards. A detailed review will follow soon.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,09,999