Samsung Galaxy J8: A sturdy phone, but lacks overall wow factor

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J8 is another mid-range phone from the South Korean brand, though the specifications are similar to some other devices that it has launched in recent months. The J8 is priced at Rs 18,990 and comes with the Infinity Display and dual-rear camera on board. Here’s our review of Samsung Galaxy J8.

What’s good?

On the design front, Galaxy J8 may not wow you, but it is a sturdy phone and at least you do not have to be worried that it will slip from your hands. But, yes, one look at the Galaxy J8 and it may remind you of previous Samsung phones. It has a polycarbonate body, which doesn’t quite match the price that Samsung is charging. The 6-inch Infinity Display is good to use, but the HD+ resolution is disappointing at this price. While watching videos is not so bad given that this is an SAMOLED display with accurate colour reproduction, a sharper screen would have made a lot of difference.

Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone works fine while gaming, handling multiple apps and for social media consumption. But yes, there’s a noticeable lag when you run games like Asphalt 8.

Samsung has introduced a dual 16MP+5MP combination at the back and a 16MP front camera. The live focus feature or Portrait mode delivers some good photos. Colour reproduction is mostly accurate, though low-light performance on this is not the best. The 16MP selfie camera should keep selfie addicts happy. Both the front and rear camera manage to capture ample detail in shots, which is good to see at the price. The photos taken are appealing, and the colours are vibrant.

Battery is one of the highlights of this phone. It has a 3500 mAh battery, which scores 9 hours-plus on PC Mark test, and should easily last a day. It also runs Android 8.0 Oreo, which is good to see on the newer Samsung phones. The phone also has a Face Recognition feature, which works well in most situations. It packs a fingerprint scanner at the back, which is quick to unlock the phone.

What’s not so good?

The polycarbonate body of the phone may be more practical, than say glass and metal, but J8 does seem outdated in terms of looks. The HD display resolution for the price is also not acceptable as Full HD+ is now common on most phones above Rs 10,000. Plus there was lag in the phone when there was a flood of notifications. Again, I feel the Selfie Portrait mode needs some work to figure out the edges properly. The camera does tend to make colours like red and pink appear sharper, which is not always the best effect.

Overall, Samsung Galaxy J8 has good battery life and the overall camera performance is above average. The performance is okay though, and this is not the best choice for those who want more on the gaming front. The HD+ resolution display is a big letdown at this price. Consider the Galaxy J8, if you want a good dual-rear camera for under Rs 20,000. But for more performance, the market has other options at lower prices.