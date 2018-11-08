Samsung Foldable Phone Price: Smartphone likely to cost more than iPhone X

The foldable phone is expected to be around USD 2000 (around Rs 1,35,000), i.e. more than the price of an Apple iPhone X (3GB RAM, 256GB Storage) which costs around Rs 1,00,000.

Samsung Foldable Phone Price: It is now confirmed that the worlds largest smartphone maker Samsung is coming up with new premium category foldable phone likely to be called ‘Galaxy F’. The phone is likely to be the company’s most expensive device in the market and may surpass the cost of an iPhone X.

As per a report by CNET, the foldable phone is expected to cost around USD 2000 (around Rs 1,35,000), i.e. more than the price of an Apple iPhone X (3GB RAM, 256GB Storage) which costs around Rs 1,00,000.

Another report at NDTV Gadgets says that the phone may be priced at no less than $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) and could be as high as $1,850 (about Rs 1,35,700).

The Samsung showcased a prototype of the smartphone at its fifth annual developer conference. The foldable phone is a tablet when it’s fully opened and a phone when it’s closed. The company has used “Infinity Flex Display” technology for the foldable device that lets users open and close it again without any degradation, IANS reported.

It is to be noted that the smartphone showcased at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is not the final product yet. “The foldable display lays the foundation for a new kind of mobile experience. We are excited to work with developers on this new platform to create new value for our customers. We cannot wait to see where the technology and collaboration takes us,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

The phone may sport a 7.3-inch OLED screen when open and 4.5-inch when folded, the CNET report says. Samsung further showcased several notch designs that are certainly coming to its smartphones beginning 2019.