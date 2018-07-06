Samsung Electronics says Q2 operating profit likely rose 5.2 pct y/y

​​​
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates.

Its sluggish mobile business pressured strong margins from its chip sales, analysts have said.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said April-June profit was likely 14.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion), below the 14.9 trillion won average of 18 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue likely fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 58 trillion won.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July. ($1 = 1,117.6800 won)

