Samsung electronics projects massive fall in Q3 profit; fall continues in three consecutive quarters

By: |
Published: January 8, 2020 8:22:57 AM

Samsung has been assailed by a series of difficulties in 2019, with chip stockpiles bloated and prices falling, in contrast to the booming market of previous years.

Samsung projected operating profits in the October to December period at 7.1 trillion

Samsung Electronics’ operating profits fell by more than a third in the fourth quarter, the world’s biggest manufacturer of smartphones and memory chips estimated Wednesday. In an earnings guidance statement, it projected operating profits in the October to December period at 7.1 trillion won, down 34.2 percent year-on-year.
Sales were forecast to be flat at 59 trillion won, it added.

Samsung has been assailed by a series of difficulties in 2019, with chip stockpiles bloated and prices falling, in contrast to the booming market of previous years. The premium smartphone market has also grown fiercely competitive with buyers waiting longer before upgrading to new models.

But the figures represent a relative improvement — in each of the first three quarters of 2019 net profits fell by more than half year-on-year. Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Samsung electronics projects massive fall in Q3 profit; fall continues in three consecutive quarters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hindustan Construction Company default amount stands at around Rs 277 crore
2Spectrum dues: Apex Court asks Centre to refund Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communications
3Power sector’s NPAs worth Rs one lakh crore may land in bankruptcy courts