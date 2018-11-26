Samsung AX5500 air purifier: Stellar performer, cleans indoor air quickly

The South Korean consumer electronics major offers three variants of air purifiers across entry, mid and premium price segments.

Guess what is on the top of the wish list of households in NCR when it comes to picking a consumer electrical appliance? It is not the latest mobile phone, TV or laptop, but an air purifier that can rid our homes of indoor pollution. While there are numerous players around, Samsung, a trusted brand in the marketplace, seems to be getting a strong preference for its offerings.

The South Korean consumer electronics major offers three variants of air purifiers across entry, mid and premium price segments. These are the AX3000, AX5500 and AX7000 air purifiers that come with a wide range of features to provide protection against indoor air pollution. Our trial unit was the mid-range AX5500 unit, it retails for Rs 34,990; let us check out some of its features and overall performance.

The AX5500 comes across as a neat piece of equipment that many people may mistake for a modern indoor air cooler (if I may call it). However, it is a sophisticated piece of equipment. Equipped with 360-degree rotating wheels, the product can be easily moved anytime and anywhere based on the requirement. I installed the unit on a hard floor that can support its weight and then plugged it to an electric source and the air purifier came to life in an instant. However, when installing it, allow enough space around the appliance and also make sure there are no heavy objects on the power cord.

The AX5500 turns on with a ringing sound and begins purification. When you turn it on, sensor loading indication will be displayed for 30 seconds and then Comprehensive Air-quality indicator and particulate matter (PM2.5) will be displayed. If you turn on the power for the first time, the air purifier will begin purification at low fan speed.

Within 30 minutes, the AX5500 got rid of the airborne particulate pollution in my living room. The air purifier gives has powerful air purification with front air inflow and 3 way airflow. It has the capability of drawing air inside from the front side, covering a wider area of upto 60 sq. meters (646 sq. ft.) and purifies indoor air faster achieving a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 455 cu. meters per hour.

Moving forward, the AX5500 has an attractive display panel with bright light indicators to monitor pollution. Its Air Digital display shows PM2.5/ PM10/ gas pollution level, so you can be sure that you are breathing clean air. Also, its first-of-its-kind Filter Life indicator lets you track the life of the filter and plan your next filter purchase.

Technical-speak, the AX5500 has a 4 -step purification system to keep the air pure. First, the Pre-Filter extracts larger dust particles, such as pollen. Second, a Deodorisation Filter removes dangerous gases such as Formaldehyde, Toluene, Ethyl Benzene, Styrene. Then, its PM2.5 Filter captures upto 99% of ultrafine dust. Finally, Virus Doctor eliminates up to 99% of certain viruses and bacteria, even H1N1 virus.

The AX5500’s Dual Smart Sensor monitors the real time air quality and displays the precise level of air pollution (PM2.5/ PM10) numerically and the amount of harmful gas with a light that has a 4-step colour variation.

In my experience, the AX5500 came across as an excellent purifier, with a clean, modern design that looks good in most spaces. It cleans the room air quickly on all fan settings. With minimal sound, it won’t interfere with sleep or entertainment in case you are watching TV or listening to music. It’s beautifully designed and engineered, making it a pleasure to look at and to operate. Without doubt, the AX5500 is one of the best-performing purifiers we have ever tested.

-Estimated street price: Rs 34,990