Salt content in Kurkure to be cut? Here is what PepsiCo India confirmed

Snacks and beverages maker Pepsico will reduce salt content in its snacks brand — Kurkure — in line with its global nutrition objectives, a top company official said on Wednesday.

According to PepsiCo India Vice President, Snacks, Jagrut Kotecha said the company has recently launched new multigrain variant Kurkure packs with 21.5 per cent less salt.

“In India, we have been successful in reducing 21 metric tonnes of sodium from our entire snack portfolio till last year and aim to reduce sodium in 75 per cent of our food’s portfolio by 2025.

“The recently launched Multigrain variant with power grain ragi is meeting our global agenda on sodium reduction with a 21.5 per cent less sodium,” he said.

Kurkure Multigrain has been formulated with reduced sodium content, in line with PepsiCo’s global sustainability agenda of performance with purpose (PwP), said Kotecha.

“As per our PwP agenda, we work to improve our snack products through a step-wise reduction approach,” he said.

Kotecha said in 2018, the brand Kurkure plans to expand its reach through both “push and pull strategies”.

“We will further accelerate our distribution efforts in fast-growing semi-urban and rural markets by leveraging our distribution strength and tapping into indirect channels,” he said.