Salil Parekh-led Infosys forms joint venture with Temasek

Infosys said on Friday that it has formed a joint venture with Temasek, a leading global investment company headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and Trusted Source, Temasek’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients. As per the agreement, Infosys will acquire a 60% stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40%. The agreement was signed by the parties on the night of September 6 and was effective immediately.

Infosys and Temasek have named Shveta Arora, vice-president at Infosys, as chief executive officer. The joint venture will be headquartered in Singapore, and more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source will be part of it on establishment, in addition to Infosys staff who will join over time. In line with Infosys’ commitment to invest in advanced technologies and skills for its workforce, employees of the joint venture will have access to the company’s world class education and training capabilities that will enable them to provide excellent professional services and have rewarding career paths.

This joint venture is strategic to both Infosys and Temasek. Infosys gains significant capacity in terms of workforce as it focuses on strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia, while Temasek will see a rapid enhancement of its IT services through the augmented capabilities of the joint venture entity. Mohit Joshi, president, Infosys, said, “Infosys will leverage its digital skills, learning capabilities and transformation experience to help enhance operations across Temasek’s global business. Our joint venture with Temasek will accelerate our efforts in the region, enhancing our existing presence, as we help clients navigate the next journey in their business transformation. This development is a key element of our continued efforts to invest and have a presence in the regions in which we operate”.

Trusted Source will provide Temasek and its other clients in the region, solutions and technologies across Cloud, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Digital Experiences and AI & automation. The joint venture will support Temasek’s digital transformation journey, managing a complex Cloud migration programme that will enable Temasek to host its applications on a cloud platform. Jon Allaway, chief technology officer, Temasek, said, “We warmly welcome the opportunity to build this joint venture with Infosys, and provide those who support our business, at Trusted Source, the ability to further develop their careers with one of the world’s leading technology service providers. The partnership will also help unlock new capabilities and technology platforms that help Temasek as the organisation continues our growth as a Singapore-headquartered investor, with a global presence.”