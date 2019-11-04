Salesforce ecosystem will drive creation of 1.3 million indirect jobs in India

According to IDC, by 2024 nearly 50% of cloud computing software spend will be tied to digital transformation and will account for nearly half of all software sales.

CRM leader Salesforce has announced new research from IDC that estimates that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will create 5,48,400 new direct jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India from 2019 through 2024. Globally, manufacturing leads the way in job creation with a forecast of 765,800 new jobs by 2024 and finance leads in new business revenues with $224 billion by then. The study report also delves into specific high growth occupations, with AI specialist jobs growing at 44% and IoT related jobs growing at 38% annually.

Cloud computing is driving this growth, and giving rise to a host of new technologies including mobile, social, IoT and AI, that are creating new revenue streams and jobs that further fuel the growth of the cloud—creating an ongoing virtuous cycle of growth and innovation. According to IDC, by 2024 nearly 50% of cloud computing software spend will be tied to digital transformation and will account for nearly half of all software sales. Worldwide spending on cloud computing between now and 2024 will grow 19% annually, from $179 billion in 2019 to $418 billion in 2024.

“India has a unique opportunity to leap-frog to the next level of development by identifying the comparable advantage across sectors and value chains while preparing for the future. This means investing in the right skills, innovation frameworks, institutional partnerships and policy frameworks. In addition, businesses will leverage technology and embrace localisation to creatively solve for India’s structural peculiarities,” said Sunil Jose, senior vice president and country leader, Salesforce India.

IDC estimates that between 2019 and 2024, Salesforce will drive the creation of 1,362,400 indirect jobs in India, which are created by spending in the general economy by those people filling the 548,400 direct jobs in the country.