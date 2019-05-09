Sales of cars, two-wheelers stay in the slow-lane in April

By Pritish Raj With finance not easy to access as it was earlier, prices of vehicles having gone up\u00a0and consumer sentiment being weak, purchases of cars and bikes have slowed sharply. Retail sales or registrations of passenger vehicles (PVs) fell 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in April, while the two-wheeler segment saw a sharper fall of 9% y-o-y. SIAM has forecast a 3-5% increase in passenger vehicle \u2014 cars and SUVs \u2014 in 2019-20 compared with an increase of 2.7% in 2018-19. The industry body has based its forecast on anticipated pre-buying ahead of the rollout of the BSVI emission norms. Prices have been driven up by higher insurance premiums and the hikes taken on April 1 \u2014 by two-wheeler players \u2014 on account of new features provided to comply with safety norms. Wholesale despatches by the top five carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, fell 17% y-o-y in April \u2014 the sharpest monthly decline in at least seven years. Analysts said purchases may have been deferred by customers in the hope that levies would be lowered after the elections, which dampened volumes. Besides, the higher prices may have kept customers away. Analysts expect volumes to stay subdued. \u201cFY20 could be a challenging year for the sector due to transition to BS-VI norms from April 1, 2020,\u201d analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted. According to analysts at Nomura, the price hikes due to new safety norms from April 1 will also weaken demand in the near-term. \u201cWe expect the industry to remain weak in the near term on high inventory which have increased further and rising cost pressure by price hike on ABS\/BS-VI norms,\u201d they wrote. Data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that PV sales stood at 2,42,457 units in April, while two-wheeler volumes were at 12,85,470 units. The data was collated from 1,087 out of total 1,440 regional transport offices (RTOs). FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said inventory levels continue to remain high. \u201cThe near term outlook continues to be negative to neutral with the absence of any immediate positive triggers which could affect retail sales,\u201d Kale said. Almost all the companies had adjusted production in the January-March 2019 quarter as stocks had piled up from the festive months last year, when the demand was lower-than-expected. Manufacturers increased prices of two-wheelers in the range of Rs 500-7,000, as they rolled out products with combined braking system (CBS) and anti-lock braking system (ABS) feature, mandatory for vehicles sold from April 1 this year. Commercial vehicle retail volumes witnessed the sharpest fall in April, 16% y-o-y, according to the FADA data. Analysts said purchases are getting postponed due to the general elections and slowdown in infrastructure projects. Besides, relaxation in load axle norms continues to impact demand despite healthy traction in the tipper segment, analysts at Nomura noted. After around seven months of growth in FY19, CV volumes started dwindling since November 2018. The government last year hiked the loading limit for CVs, as a result of which fleet operators got more bandwidth to load goods and new purchases are getting postponed.